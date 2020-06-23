Google ad revenues to dip as market becomes ‘triopoly’: tracker

WASHINGTON: Google is expected to see its first decline in US ad revenues this year as the coronavirus pandemic hits travel advertising, a market tracker said Monday.

New research by eMarketer indicates Google will still be leading digital advertising but with a smaller share as the market evolves into a "triopoly" with Facebook and Amazon.

Google´s net US digital ad revenues will drop 5.3 percent to $39.58 billion to bring its market share down to 29.4 percent, according to the eMarketer forecast which was sharply revised due to the pandemic. Google´s decline is "primarily because of a sharp pullback in travel advertiser spending, which in the past has been heavily concentrated on Google´s search ad products," said eMarketer analyst Nicole Perrin. "Travel has been the hardest-hit industry during the pandemic, with the most extreme spending declines of any industry. E-commerce-related ad spending has also been dampened to some extent: Amazon reportedly pulled its ads from Google search earlier this year as it struggled to meet customer demand for its e-commerce services."

A big part of the decline will come from "search advertising," or paid messages deployed by Google when a user enters a search query. Search ad revenue, in which travel is a major component, is expected to drop by 7.2 percent in the US, eMarketer said.