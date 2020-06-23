Victory parade a Russian duty for 94-year-old veteran despite pandemic

MOSCOW: Alexander Glagolev´s face lit up at a mention of the grand military parade going ahead in Moscow this week despite the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 94-year-old veteran, it is Russia´s duty to mark the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany with tanks and troops parading through Red Square. "It is important to show the might of our armed forces," he said in an interview ahead of Wednesday´s parade, saying such events have "an immense educational role".

Glagolev himself paraded on Red Square in 2000, the year Vladimir Putin first became Russia´s president. "The parades are so that we do not lose our memories," he said in his Moscow flat, his uniform covered with medals. World War II, known here as the Great Patriotic War, took a heavy toll on the Soviet Union, with an estimated 27 million soldiers and civilians killed, by far the most casualties of any country. Russians always mark Victory Day on May 9 with a grand military parade but this year´s event -- planned as one of the biggest yet -- had to be postponed when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

After eventually recording the third-highest number of cases in the world, Russia said it had the epidemic under control and lifted lockdowns, allowing Putin to reschedule the parade for Wednesday.

Critics have accused authorities of rushing to ease restrictions in order to push ahead with the parade and a July 1 vote on constitutional reforms that, among other measures, will reset presidential term limits and potentially allow Putin, 67, to stay in power until 2036.

Glagolev praised Putin for deciding to go ahead with the military festivities despite the health crisis. "It´s all done to boost the profile of the country. She is worthy of it," the sprightly veteran said.