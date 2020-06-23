Iran will send Ukraine airline black boxes to France: Zarif

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday that it will send the black boxes of a shot-down Ukrainian plane to France in the “next few days” and expressed readiness to resolve remaining issues.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a phone call with his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne, his ministry said in a statement. “The decision to send the black boxes has been made for some time and it will soon be acted upon,” Zarif was quoted as saying. The ministry said the process had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen most international flights cancelled. Iran says its novel coronavirus outbreak has killed 9,742 people out of more than 207,500 infected since reporting its first cases in February.