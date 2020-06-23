Missing €1.9b plunges Wirecard into Enron-style scandal

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: In what could be one of the biggest financial frauds of recent years, German payments provider Wirecard on Monday admitted 1.9 billion euros that auditors say are missing from its accounts likely “do not exist”. The scandal has already claimed the scalp of founder and chief executive Markus Braun, and adds to a series of recent German upsets.

Over the past decade, business headlines have been dominated by repeated financial infractions at Deutsche Bank and the “dieselgate” emissions fraud that has cost Volkswagen more than 30 billion euros. In Wirecard´s case, 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) supposedly sitting in trust accounts in the Philippines made up a quarter of the company´s balance sheet. But “on the basis of further examination... there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist,” Wirecard said Monday. The admission follows more than a year of reporting, especially by the Financial Times, on accounting irregularities in the company´s Asian division. Now Wirecard is in crisis talks with creditors and is “examining a broad range of possible further measures to ensure continuation of its business operations,” including restructuring and selling off or simply halting some activities. Interim CEO James Freis has tasked investment bank Houlihan Lokey with the tough negotiations. But investors´ confidence appeared to be evaporating fast, as shares in Wirecard were trading below 16 euros early Monday afternoon — down from almost 100 last Wednesday. The head of German financial markets watchdog BaFin, Felix Hufeld, said “we are in the most horrifying situation I´ve ever seen a DAX company have,” referring to the blue-chip stock index. Meanwhile credit ratings agency Moody´s withdrew its B3 evaluation of Wirecard´s debt “predicated on insufficient independently verifiable financial information”. - Success story

The scandal marks a fall from grace for the Bavarian start-up, set up in 1999 and riding a global wave of electronic payments to become the darling of the fintech scene. From humble beginnings piping cash to porn and gambling sites, the firm entered the prestigious DAX 30 with great fanfare in 2018 after elbowing out traditional lender Commerzbank. Now Wirecard´s name is more frequently heard in association with Enron. The Texan energy company´s early-2000s collapse featuring accounting fraud, complicit auditors and political connections shook the US economy. There could well be further revelations to come in the Wirecard scandal.