Israel reaches record number of openly gay lawmakers

JERUSALEM: Israel swore in its latest openly gay lawmaker on Monday, marking a record for the country considered a regional pioneer on LGBT rights despite opposition from religious conservatives. Yorai Lahav Hertzanu from the centrist Blue and White alliance became the latest politician to join the 120-seat Knesset, bringing to six the number of openly gay lawmakers. All are men and represent parties from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s Likud party. Lahav Hertzanu´s appointment came after a law change allowing ministers to leave their parliamentary seat and be replaced by another member of their own party. Five percent of Israeli lawmakers are now openly gay, the fourth-highest figure in the world, according to political scientist Andrew Reynolds.