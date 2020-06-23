Israel reaches record number of openly gay lawmakers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: Israel swore in its latest openly gay lawmaker on Monday, marking a record for the country considered a regional pioneer on LGBT rights despite opposition from religious conservatives. Yorai Lahav Hertzanu from the centrist Blue and White alliance became the latest politician to join the 120-seat Knesset, bringing to six the number of openly gay lawmakers. All are men and represent parties from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s Likud party. Lahav Hertzanu´s appointment came after a law change allowing ministers to leave their parliamentary seat and be replaced by another member of their own party. Five percent of Israeli lawmakers are now openly gay, the fourth-highest figure in the world, according to political scientist Andrew Reynolds.