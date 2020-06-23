Russian court hands down heavy sentences to leftists

SAINT PETERSBURG: A Russian court on Monday sentenced two leftist activists to long prison terms on controversial terror charges in a case that has sparked widespread criticism. Viktor Filinkov, 25, and Yuli Boyarshinov, 28, were accused of belonging to the “Network” terrorist group, which prosecutors said plotted an armed uprising during the presidential election in 2018 and terror attacks during that year´s World Cup. Filinkov was jailed for seven years while Boyarshinov was handed five years and six months, an AFP reporter in the Saint Petersburg military court said. The maximum sentence for affiliation with a terror group in Russia is 10 years. Supporters of the two men alleged they were victims of a security services´ conspiracy, law enforcement overreach and torture.