Six police killed in Mexico gun attack

MEXICO CITY: Six Mexican police officers were killed and another five wounded in a gun attack while they were carrying out security checks in the southern state of Guerrero, authorities said Monday. Sunday´s attack on the state police occurred in the town of Taxco as the police were carrying out unspecified security checks, Guerrero´s state government said.

“Six elements of the state police lost their lives in these unfortunate events,” said Roberto Alvarez Heredia, a state security spokesman told Milenio TV. He said a search operation for the perpetrators was underway. Guerrero state, home to the tourist resort of Acapulco, is one of the areas hardest hit by violence linked to Mexico´s drug cartels. In April, the body of murdered Mexican journalist Victor Fernando Alvarez was found in Acapulco a week after he was reported missing.