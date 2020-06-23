United stand

This refers to the letter 'Bizarre theories' (June 22) by Abdul Samad Samo. From the very early days of the coronavirus pandemic in our country, the federal government and Sindh governments are criticizing each other.

If from the beginning all parties had been able to get together to fight against Covid-19, then the situation of the country would not have been so critical. Finally, I urge the government to bring all parties on the same table to play their due role to control the virus from spreading anymore.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech