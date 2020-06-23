Perception and the pandemic

The perceptions of people are important in tackling any crisis including the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a new survey by Gallup Pakistan, 55 percent of Pakistanis now believe the threat of the coronavirus is exaggerated. As a nation, Pakistan is fourth on the list of those most likely to believe the pandemic’s effect has been overplayed. In Japan, for example, only 12 percent of people are least likely to agree and Japan is the country with the lowest belief that there is any exaggeration about the virus. While 47 percent of people believe the virus has been brought under control, 48 percent disagree and 33 percent strongly disagree. There has also been a change in the perception of how well the federal government is handling the crisis. A decline of 15 percent has been witnessed since April this year in the proportion of Pakistanis who believe the government is handling the situation very well. Currently, 67 percent believe it is doing well in dealing with the problem will 28 percent believe this is not the case.

There has also been a growth in the number of Pakistanis who are personally familiar with someone who has contracted the virus. Every 1 in 5 person claims that someone from within his or her circle of social contacts has contracted the coronavirus. Twenty-two percent of Pakistanis report someone they know has been infected while 12 percent of Pakistanis claim to know someone who has died after contracting the coronavirus. Despite this, one-third of Pakistanis are sceptical about the number of Covid-19 cases being reported by the government. There are strange anomalies in these figures. With more and more people coming into direct contact with coronavirus victims, there should be a rise in those who accept the figures being given out are correct and that the coronavirus is neither a conspiracy theory nor an exaggeration.

Indeed, there is another school of thought which holds that the government’s lack of testing means the figures being given out are too low. However, what this means is that we need to convince more people that Covid-19 is for real and that precautions including social distancing and wearing masks are absolutely essential to prevent its spread and to overcome the disease which for the moment continues to sweep through Pakistan with no indication that the number of cases is dropping. It is disturbing that so many people believe there is exaggeration involved given that hospitals in all major cities and many towns are refusing to accommodate more Covid-19 victims because they have no beds. But perhaps these facts are not being projected effectively and tactics need to be changed to convince more people to do more to prevent a further expansion in the virus, with Pakistan according to international reports now marked as one of the countries where the rate of infection is spreading fastest in the world.