India mourns domestic cricket giant Rajinder Goel

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket on Monday mourned the loss of record-breaking bowler Rajinder Goel, who despite taking 750 first-class wickets — including an unmatched 637 in the Ranji Trophy — never played for his country.

Goel, a left-arm spinner, died aged 77 on Sunday, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India to pay tribute to the veteran whose career lasted 27 years.“The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said of Goel, who played to the age of 44.

“His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it. To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game. To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Goel played his last game in the 1984-1985 season but his record for wickets in the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic first-class competition, remains intact. He died of an age-related illness, Indian media said.

“So who is the finest cricketer never to play for India? Many may well suggest Rajinder Goel,” Rajdeep Sardesai, a veteran journalist and son of former India player Dilip Sardesai, wrote on Twitter.