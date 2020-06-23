Allama Talib Johri laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Johri was laid to rest in Karachi on Monday. His funeral prayers were offered at Amroha Ground, which were attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

Allama Johri breathed his last in Karachi in the early hours of Monday. He had been under treatment in the intensive care unit of a Karachi hospital for a yet undisclosed illness. Born on August 27, 1939, Allama Johri was the son of renowned scholar Allama Mustafa Khan Johar. He had long held an esteemed position in the community of Pakistani scholars. He was respected widely for the spiritually invigorating Majalis in Karachi’s Nishtar Park. Muslims from all schools of thought would travel from far and wide to hear him speak. A master orator he was also a prolific writer. He wrote several books including a detailed commentary on the Holy Quran. He was also a poet and three compilations of his poetry were published during his lifetime.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Allama Johri. In his condolence message, the Prime Minister also commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif also expressed deep grief and sorrow over Allama Johri’s demise.