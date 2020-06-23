close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
June 23, 2020

PIA plane crash report to be presented in NA tomorrow

Top Story

June 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Monday the interim report on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash tragedy would be presented in the National Assembly on Wednesday (tomorrow).

During the budget session in the Lower House of the Parliament, the minister said he had received the report and also discussed it with Prime Minister Imran Khan.He said 97 people lost their lives in the PIA plane crash in Karachi, adding the report of the plane accident would be put before the house along with reports of other air crashes that occurred since 2010, including plane crashes of Air Blue and Bhoja airlines in Islamabad, PIA plane crash in Gilgit and other plane accidents.

