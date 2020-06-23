IHC dismisses Cynthia’s plea against FIA probe

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday dismissed a petition filed by US blogger Cynthia Ritchie against a judge’s verdict who had directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for filing a case against her.

Ritchie had challenged the order of an additional sessions judge of Islamabad at the high court, saying the FIA should not register a case against her as she had not committed any crime. The court said it could not interfere in the FIA’s investigation and ordered the agency for continuing with its probe into the US blogger as per law.

Imran Feroze Malik advocate appeared in the court on behalf of Ritchie. During the hearing, Malik read out the decision of the sessions judge regarding the registration of the case, to which Justice Minallah asked as to how he was affected by the decision. The petitioner’s counsel replied that there were other aspects to this decision. The chief justice remarked that this was not an order for registering a case directly, adding the FIA had been asked to conduct an inquiry first. Advocate Malik said the petitioner was not objecting to the inquiry but the registration of the case.

Justice Minallah said the court will not go into the merits of this case, and after hearing the arguments the chief justice reserved the verdict. It may be mentioned here that Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Awan had directed the FIA for registering a case against Ritchie who had levelled harassment allegations against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership after a public spat with the party.

The petitioner—PPP Islamabad President Shakeel Abbasi—had filed a petition on Saturday, stating that Ritchie had made baseless allegations against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and a case should be registered against her. In its two-page verdict the court had said the US blogger had not denied that she created this tweet on social media.

Talking to the media outside the IHC, Ritchie said her earlier social media posts, which stirred a commotion in Pakistani politics, had no intentions to malign or defame anyone instead her tweets were taken out of context.She said she had informed the US Embassy about what had happened to her in 2011 and was still in touch with the US Citizen Services.