Lack of leadership, not virus itself greatest threat, warns WHO

DUBAI: World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the greatest threat facing the world is not the virus itself, which has now killed over 465,000 people and infected nearly nine million worldwide, but “the lack of global solidarity and global leadership”.

“We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world,” Ghebreyesus told the virtual health forum organised by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He said: “The politicisation of the pandemic has exacerbated it.”

The world health body sent out a fresh warning on Monday over the dangers of the new coronavirus even as France returned to life by staging an annual music festival and sending millions of children back to school. In spite of numerous European countries further easing their lockdown restrictions, cases around the world are rising especially in Latin America with Brazil now registering over 50,000 deaths. There are also fears of a second wave with Australians being warned against travelling to Melbourne.

“The pandemic is still accelerating,” Ghebreyesus said, adding: “We know that the pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it is an economic crisis, a social crisis and in many countries a political crisis. Its effects will be felt for decades to come.”

Brazil falls into that bracket with President Jair Bolsonaro comparing the virus to a “little flu” and arguing that the economic impact of shutdowns is often worse than the virus itself. Brazil is the second worst-affected country behind the United States, another country where political infighting has prevented a unified policy to handle the virus.

In Europe, meanwhile, the feelgood factor continues as countries ease their lockdown restrictions. Thousands of French danced and partied well into Monday for an annual music festival, in the first big blow out since the lockdown.

Fears remain, however, that the virus, may be on its way back even as countries where infections have ebbed lift their lockdowns to restart battered economies.

Australians were warned Monday to avoid travelling to Melbourne, as the country’s second biggest city tightened restrictions over fears of a second wave.

China, Germany and Japan are also battling new outbreaks with some reintroducing containment measures.

Kyrgyzstan also reported a significant rise in coronavirus cases on Monday, less than a month after the Central Asian nation’s government lifted restrictions in key cities.

The spike in infections increased nervousness in the business world as markets mostly fell on Monday. After enjoying a broadly positive week, with equities rallying from their March trough, traders turned cautious on news of a worrying jump in fresh cases in several US states including California, Texas and Florida.