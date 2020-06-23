Man shot dead

HARIPUR: Unidentified motorcycle riders gunned down a man near Ghazi town, police and witnesses said here on Monday.

The motive behind broad daylight murder was not known, police said. The Ghazi police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Yasir Zaman 45, son of Zarin Khan Mashwani, a resident of Sirikot village was present outside the office of village council of Kundi at around 6 am on Monday, when two unidentified bike riders appeared from the Ghazi side and opened fire on him, leaving him critically injured. The injured was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Ghazi but he succumbed to multiple bullet wounds. Meanwhile according to Ghazi police the deceased’s family had a history of enmity in the native village but the first information report was not lodged against any accused till filing of this story.