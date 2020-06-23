Transgenders seek relief

MANSEHRA: The association of Shemale in Hazara has asked the government to include the transgender persons in social welfare programmes launched to compensate the people affected by the lockdown due to coronavirus.

“We have been suffering the brunt of Covid-19 lockdown as there is a complete ban on wedding and other functions. The government has not included us in its Ehsas cash programme,” Nadira Khan, the president of Association of Shemale in Hazara, told a news conference here on Monday. Flanked by other transgender persons, she said that most of them were going without meals because of the Covid-19 emergency. Speaking on the occasion Sidra, Kajul, Kashish and others said that the government didn’t earmark a single penny for transgender persons in the next year’s budget. “If the situation remains the same and the government doesn’t lift the ban on wedding and other functions, we would die of hunger,” feared Ms Sidra.