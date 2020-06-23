PDMA releases Rs248m to districts to deal with floods

PESHAWAR: As part of the preparations to handle the situation in wake of the monsoon rains and expected floods, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday released Rs 248 million to all districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA spokesperson said the authority had made all preparations for the upcoming monsoon season and release of more funds to the districts as part of such arrangements. At present, the relief accounts of all 35 districts of the province have a total of Rs 774.4 million to meet any eventuality arrived of expected rains and flooding.

The amount in relief account of different districts is as under: Dera Ismail Khan Rs 24.9 million, Bannu 16.1 million, Mardan 96.0 million, Nowshera 53.9 million, Peshawar 7.6 million, Abbottabad 19.3 million, Hangu 9.4 million. Haripur 12.6 million, Karak 7 million, Kohat 16.4 million, Kohistan Upper 19.7million, Kohistan Lower 38.5 million, Lakki Marwat 10.9, Malakand 19.8 million, Chitral Lower 39.3 million, Chitral Upper 14.5 million, Batagram 18.5 million, Buner 17.8 million, Lower Dir 20.2 million, Upper Dir 30.7 million, Charsadda 12.1 million, Mansehra 19.6 million, Shangla 30.9 million, Swabi 28.2 million, Swat 44.1 million, Tank 11 million, Tor Ghar 16.1 million, Kolai Palas 17.1 million, Kurram 12.5 million, Bajaur 12.4 million, Orakzai 15.8 million, South Waziristan 8.0 million, Mohmand 17.8 million, North Waziristan 17.3 million and Khyber has a sum of Rs 17.0 million. According to PDMA, other relief items have already been dispatched to the districts and case of emergency anything further needed would be sent. As per Meteorological Department forecast, rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Pakhtunkhwa on June 27, 28 while Peshawar, Charsadda, Abbottabad and Kohat may receive the rain on June 24.