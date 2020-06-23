Heavy machinery kills labourer

DARGAI: A worker of the Malakand-III Power Plant died and another sustained injuries when chain of heavy machinery fell on them on Monday.

Ali Rahman and Shah Faisal were working in the Malakand-III Power Plant when all of a sudden a chain of the heavy machinery broke and fell over them. As a result, Ali Rahman, a resident of Dobandi, died on the spot while Shah Faisal sustained critical injuries. The injured was shifted to the nearby hospital.

Zahir Shah, brother of the deceased Ali Rahman, got registered a case at the Dargai Police Station. Meanwhile, office-bearers of the labour union and local people staged a protest rally against the administration of Malakand-III Power Plant for not providing protective gadgets to the workers and ignoring observing safety measures. They demanded action against the officials for negligence and dereliction of duty.