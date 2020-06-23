Nowshera reports 37th death from Covid-19

NOWSHERA: A man lost life to coronavirus in Nowshera district on Monday. With the new casualty, the number of fatalities from coronavirus reached 37 in the Nowshera district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Officials said that 70-year old Kamran Zaman, a resident of Ismailkhel, had been brought to the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, in a serious condition for cough, fever and other complaints. The health officials had taken swab of Kamran Zaman for the coronavirus test but he died before the result for the same could be declared. He was under treatment at the isolation ward of the QMC where he expired despite hectic efforts by the doctors to save his life. Also, 13 more suspected patients of Covid-19 reported positive for the viral infection, raising the number of infected persons to 648 in the district. According to the Health Department, 2159 suspected persons had under gone a test for coronavirus in which 1360 reported negative. The officials of the district administration have appealed people to observe standard operating procedures and other safety steps to stem the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the area.