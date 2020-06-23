20 shops sealed over SOPs violation

BAHAWALPUR:The district Bahawalpur Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Monday sealed twenty shops and imposed Rs 60,500 fine on shopkeepers on charges of violating coronavirus SOPs during the last 48 hours.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffar Khan Sial was briefed during a meeting chaired by him. The meeting also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the district.Officials of the district health authority attended the meeting.

MAN BOOKED OVER TORTURING MOTHER, SISTER: A man and his two sons were booked on charges of torturing his sister and mother over an inheritance distribution dispute.

According to Naushera Jadeed police, Rafique Pehalwan and his two sons of Basti Mandhal, tehsil Ahmadpur East tortured his sister Nusrat Bibi, his mother and other relative women in Farooqabad bazaar over the dispute of a family property distribution at Pull Farooqabad.

The police booked the accused when footages of the torture got aired on social media.