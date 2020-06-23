8 die from COVID-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi:In last 24 hours, only 299 new patients have been confirmed positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and it is only for the third time in June that less than 300 new cases have been reported in a day from the region though the virus claimed another eight lives in last 24 hours taking death toll to 319.

However, it is too early to attribute reduction in number of new patients to the smart lockdown implemented in well over 28 localities in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district last week. On June 1, the region reported 204 new cases of the illness while on June 10, 223 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19. It is important to mention that as many as 250 confirmed cases were reported in last 24 hours from ICT where smart lockdown was implemented in selected localities 10 days back.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that confirmation of 299 more cases from the twin cities has taken tally to 15597 of which 6943 confirmed patients have recovered from the disease while 319 have lost their lives. On Monday, as many as 8341 active cases of the illness were there in the twin cities.

As many as 49 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district where the virus claimed at least five more lives in last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 218. To date, a total of 4,695 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the district of which 2262 have already been discharged after treatment.

Three female patients and two male patients belonging to Rawal Town and Cantonment Board area of the district died of the illness on Monday. Four of the deceased were over 60 years of age while one female was below 50 years of age.

Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary informed ‘The News’ that on Monday, a total of 742 confirmed patients of the disease were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including Rawalpindi institute of Urology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Pakistan Red Crescent Hospital Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital along with private hospitals in the district. He added the number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district has reached 1472 while another 5400 persons have been under quarantine in their homes. All the confirmed patients at homes and suspects who are under quarantine are stable at least at present, he said.