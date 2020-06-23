Ajoka begins 2nd online acting course

LAHORE:Ajoka has started its second online acting course due to great public demand. The course had its first session on 17th June with students from all over Pakistan as well as Saudi Arabia and the US. Ajoka had decided to move to online classes during the lockdown and corona spread.

The first online art of acting course started in May 2020 but the seats got filled very quickly and there was great demand from applicants keen to be given the opportunity. It was therefore decided to offer a parallel course. Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem said, “Honestly, when I decided to go through with online art of acting course, I wasn’t expecting such an overwhelming response… it is an achievement for Ajoka Institute… online classes have allowed people from all over the world and remote areas to be able to attend this course easily.” He also said, “Acting isn’t considered a serious field that can be learned in Pakistan. I wish to change this.” Ajoka Institute took the initiative of holding online acting and writing courses after the lockdown started and on ground performances and classes had to be suspended. The first batch of Art of Acting (Online edition) is already rehearsing their performance which is scheduled to air live on social media soon.