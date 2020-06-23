Election of SNGPL BoDs stayed

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday stayed election of Board of Directors (BoD) of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) scheduled to be held on Tuesday (today). Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the stay order on a petition filed by Wasim Majid Malik, a practicing lawyer and a shareholder of the SNGPL.

Petitioner's counsel Saad Amir contended that the list of the candidates also included the persons, nominees of federation of Pakistan, not eligible to contest the election under the Companies Act 2017. He argued that the federation could not nominate directors to contest the election as only the members of the SNGPL were eligible to contest the poll. He said the government’s practice of “nomination for election”, had no meaning or basis in the law. He said failure to disclose in advance the number of the directors to be elected was a gross irregularity, which would compromise entire election process as shareholders will not be able to cast their votes in a fully informed manner. He asked the court to declare the election process null and void. He urged the court to declare that the government could not nominate a civil servant to serve on the BoD of the SNGPL.

Justice Malik issued notices to the respondents for June 24 and stayed the election in the meantime. Remand extended in fraud case: An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of Vice-President, Foreign Exchange Department of National Bank of Pakistan Usman Saeed.

As per case details, the bureau had been digging into the embezzlements worth billions of rupees allegedly being committed in Foreign Exchange Department of NBP, Lahore Branch. Whereas, during the course of investigations, involvement of vice-president, Foreign Exchange Department, was unearthed in which different private mega business groups were also known to be involved in the business of evading Letter of Credit (LC) amounts. Moreover, NAB officials raided the branch and confiscated all the required records, wherein, the record showed involvement of 13 mega business groups and NBP officials to cause a loss to the tune of Rs2 to Rs3 billion to national kitty.