Protest against downsizing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Members of Pakistan Railways Traffic Yard Association staged a protest outside DS Railways office against the downsizing here Monday.
Carrying placard in their hands and chanting slogans in support of their rights they demanded salary raise according to rising prices. They said the department was already facing shortage of staff so downsizing would result in more work burden on the employees. They threatened that if their demands were not fulfilled the circle of protest could be enhanced.