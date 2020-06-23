148 cops recover from corona

LAHORE:CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has said Lahore Police is a frontline soldier in the corona epidemic. A total of 148 officers have recovered from the coronavirus and resumed their duties. He said Lahore police personnel are standing guard in smart locked down areas. Citizens should support Lahore police to control the epidemic. Checks worth Rs 25,000 each are being distributed among officers and personnel affected by the epidemic, he said.

55 recovered cops given cheques: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan gave away cheques along with bouquets among police officers and officials of Operations Wing in his office here on Monday. These cops resumed their duties after recovery from Covid-19 virus.

Rs25m cheque given to son of martyred cop: Police salute the personnel who sacrificed their lives in line of duty. On the directions of CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed, the martyr dues were paid to the family of martyred sub-inspector Waris Ali. SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik presented a cheque worth Rs 25 million to the son of the martyr. Sub-Inspector Waris Ali was martyred during a raid a year and a half ago. The CCPO said it is our duty to give the rights of the martyrs to their families. SSP Liaqat Ali Malik said martyrs of police are solid examples that they were ensuring the protection of life and assets of citizens.

'Expats’ problems to be solved': Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of problems of overseas Pakistanis which is why he has arranged special flights for the overseas Pakistanis stuck abroad away from homeland.

This was stated by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Ch Waseem Akhtar. Overseas Pakistanis are an asset to the nation and the resolution of their problems is our duty. Due to this pandemic, a lot many overseas Pakistanis wanted to return to Pakistan which is why Prime Minister Pakistan has arranged special flights for them, he added. He assured that overseas Pakistanis will be well taken care of on their arrival.