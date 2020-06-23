close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
Three siblings abducted

Lahore

Two sisters and their brother have been abducted in the Factory Area police limits. The abductees include 14-year-old Kulsoom, 11-year-old Mubeen and 8-year-old Faizan. Police have registered a case on the complaint of their father while according to the FIR five people including two women abducted the children when they were going to their maternal grandmother. Police said efforts are under way to trace the children.

