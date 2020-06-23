Man poisoned to death

LAHORE:In the limits of Raiwind Police Station, Muhammad Usman, 38, was poisoned to death. His body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is under way.

road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 624 Road Traffic Crashes /June 22, 2020 In these RTCs 4 people died, whereas 682 were injured. Out of this, 385 people seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 297 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Wallet handed over to owner: In Icchra, a traffic warden found a wallet and handed over it to its owner. Traffic warden Sajid during duty found awallet contained thousands of rupees in cash, two signed checks worth lakhs of rupees and valuable papers.

The traffic warden traced its owner Imtiaz Akhtar and returned it to him. CTO Syed Hamad Abid commended the warden and announced that a certificate of appreciation will be given to him.