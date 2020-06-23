close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

Hot, humid forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was reported in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night. Rainfall was also recorded in various cities including Sialkot (City 21, A/P 01) and Narowal 18. Monday’s highest maximum

temperature was recorded at Mohenjodaro where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 38.5°C and minimum was 26°C.

