Punjab earns Rs750m from auction of useless items

On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government has earned more than Rs750 million from the auction of worn-out office items. The chief minister had asked chief secretary and IG Police a few months earlier for auction of useless office items and the process has been completed now. In the regard, the CM has stated that this step also helped in cleaning the offices' premises and the auction process has been completed by following the due process of law. The past rulers mercilessly looted the public exchequer but the PTI government is the custodian of public money, he said. Resources can be generated if one has the passion for public service and there is no other example of correct utilisation of resources while maintaining austerity was ensured by the PTI government, he concluded.