CM Usman Buzdar condoles death of Talib Johri

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of famous religious scholar Allama Talib Johri. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Talib Johri was a renowned scholar and his religious services will be remembered, the CM added.