close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar condoles death of Talib Johri

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of famous religious scholar Allama Talib Johri. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Talib Johri was a renowned scholar and his religious services will be remembered, the CM added.

Latest News

More From Lahore