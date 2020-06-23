Closure of PCB offices extended

LAHORE: The closure of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offices has been extended till June 30 due to the rapid spread of coronavirus. According to sources, the PCB offices were closed till June 21 due to COVID-19, but due to continuous spread of the virus, it has been decided to keep the offices further closed. Meanwhile, PCB staff will continue to work from home while necessary staff will be able to arrive at the headquarters with prior permission and complete precautions.