close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

Ex-Mr Asia Yahya recovers from virus

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

LAHORE: Former Mr Asia Yahya Butt has moved home after recovering from the coronavirus. Yahya Butt has thanked Allah Almighty for his recovery. He said that he was grateful to the friends who prayed for his recovery in this difficult time, especially to POA, Secretary Punjab Olympic, Provincial Minister for Sports and Sports Board Punjab for remembering him in this difficult time. ‘I appeal to all the people to take precautionary measures.” It should be noted that former Mr Asia Yahya Butt was infected with coronavirus three weeks ago after which he remained in hospital.

Latest News