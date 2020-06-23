close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

Webinar on ‘Olympism & Role of Sports Dept’ today

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will organise a Webinar on the topic of ‘Olympism & Role of Sports Department in the promotion of Sports in Punjab’ to mark the Olympic Day on Tuesday (today). The Olympic Day Webinar will be organised from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Olympic House. The panellists who will address the Webinar include Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, President Punjab Olympics Association M Aamir Jan, Secretary General, Pakistan Olympic Association Khalid Mehmood, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Secretary General Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Commonwealth Beach Games Gold Medalist (Wrestling) Inam Butt and Olympian (Swimming) Miss Kiran Khan.

