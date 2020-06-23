Five Belgrade players test positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BELGRADE: Five players from Serbian club Red Star Belgrade have tested positive for coronavirus after playing several matches attended by thousands of people, the club said Monday. The announcement came 12 days after Red Star faced city rivals Partizan Belgrade in front of a crowd of around 16,000 people, the largest gathering of that kind in Europe since the beginning of the pandemic.