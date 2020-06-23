close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 23, 2020

Five Belgrade players test positive

Sports

AFP
June 23, 2020

BELGRADE: Five players from Serbian club Red Star Belgrade have tested positive for coronavirus after playing several matches attended by thousands of people, the club said Monday. The announcement came 12 days after Red Star faced city rivals Partizan Belgrade in front of a crowd of around 16,000 people, the largest gathering of that kind in Europe since the beginning of the pandemic.

Latest News