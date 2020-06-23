Japan dropping bid for 2023 Women’s WC

TOKYO: Japan is dropping its bid for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the country’s football association said Monday, just days before the sport’s governing body is set to announce its decision on the hosts.

The Japan Football Association president said the country is still preparing to host the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now postponed until next year because of the coronavirus. "I sensed resistance against hosting two top events in the same country in a short period of time, which was reinforced by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," Kozo Tajima said in a statement.

He also noted the ASEAN Football Federation had already swung towards a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand, and that Japan had hosted several FIFA tournaments in recent years.