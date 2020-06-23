England tour ‘big risk’ but necessary, says Dr Sohail; Covid-19: Haider, Haris, Shadab tested positive

LAHORE: Pakistan’s three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan – have tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirming the test, the Pakistan Cricket Board stated on Monday that the players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England. The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation.

Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June. The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels. Until then, the PCB will not make any further comment.

Meanwhile the first phase of COVID-19 testing of the national squad announced for the tour of England was completed on Monday. Tests of players and officials were conducted at different centers across the country. Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar were picked as four centers for testing.

Due to the late departure to England, Shoaib Malik’s Test will be taken later. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will later formally announce the results of all the players and officials COVID 19 Tests.

“The second phase tests will be held on June 25 after the report is received on June 24,” PCB’s Director Medicine and Sports Sciences Doctor Sohail Saleem said while talking to reporters. He also announced that Tests will take place in England after every seven to eight days. It must be noted that the national team is expected to leave on June 28th via chartered plane which will arrive on June 26th, however, the final schedule will be announced by the ECB in the next few days.

The virus Tests of the squad will once again be taken after they reach the UK, as per their government directives. PCB doctor Dr Saleem also said that Pakistan players have to follow the UK government’s protocols during their stay in England and will not be allowed to meet their relatives and friends in the UK.

He said the upcoming tour during the coronavirus pandemic is a “big risk” but one that is necessary to help the country get through the crisis. “We haven’t experienced (playing during a pandemic), but for both teams, it will be a first. The pandemic means risk, but consider them (players) as ... providing people entertainment.” Saleem said he was encouraged by football resuming in Europe where the Bundesliga in Germany and the Premier League in England have staged games played in empty stadiums.