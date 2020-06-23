‘Health workers fighting corona are heroes’

Islamabad: The founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders (ICST), Shahid Rasheed Butt on Monday said the health workers fighting coronavirus are heroes but those who are using the pandemic to exploit masses are enemies of humanity.

Harsh statements and some actions have failed to deter any mafia, therefore they should be booked under the anti-terrorism laws, he said. Shahid Rasheed Butt the health mafia would stop at nothing, they have starting black-marketing of medicine and equipment including oxygen cylinders.

After reports that dexamethasone, a commonly used corticosteroid can reduce death rates of COVID-19, the medicine has disappeared from stores which is the height of mercilessness. Hoarding behaviors and speculative procurement is not possible unless the health officials and drug inspectors are fully involved in this inhuman act aimed at profits, he said.

The business leader said that private hospitals are banking on the opportunity and overcharging infected people but authorities have turned a blind eye towards these practices. He said that rates of different private hospitals should be fixed and the rate list should be displayed prominently at the reception and other places to safeguard the masses from profiteering.

If the government can rank and rate of hotels, restaurants and other businesses for tax purpose etc., why it is ignoring to do it for private hospitals to save people from exploitation, he questioned.