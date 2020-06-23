ASI suspend for manhandling citizen

Rawalpindi: Taking notice on a viral video, in which a police official was seen manhandling a citizen, SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal suspend ASI Zafarullah for making maltreatment with citizen in Dhok Kashmirian in the precincts of Sadiqabad Police station.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that Rawlpindi Police has been pursuing public policing and maltreatment and manhandling by police officials with citizens will not be tolerated. He said ASI Zafarullah has been suspended following his maltreatment video with citizen.

SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal said police has been making thorough investigations on the incident and departmental action will be taken against ASI Zafarullah. He said Rawalpindi Police is committed to ensure protection and according respect to citizens and any misbehaviour from police officials towards citizens will not be tolerated.