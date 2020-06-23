7 persons in CSA test positive for Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed on Monday that seven people within the organisation had tested positive for coronavirus, raising questions over the sport’s potential return to action in the country.

The acting chief executive of South African cricket’s governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted within the organisation, and they had included players and support staff. “The number of seven is actually quite low,” said Faul, who added CSA’s medical and ethical protocol prevented him from revealing the identity of those who had tested positive.

The announced cases of Covid-19 are likely to further delay the resumption of the sport. A three-team event was scheduled for this coming Saturday involving 24 leading players. It was due to be SA’s first televised sporting event since the country went into lockdown in March.