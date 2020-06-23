Malik wants Pak-India series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Shoaib Malik Monday said there was a need to resume Pakistan-India cricket ties just like the world cricket wants the Ashes.
Malik said that both series are played with great passion. “I think the cricket world needs revival of Pakistan-India cricket ties. Can England and Australia even think of Test cricket without Ashes.”
“In Pakistan I have many friends who love to talk about Indian players with respect and admiration. Similarly, I and my fellow teammates always get huge love when we play in India so I would love to see resumption of Pakistan-India series soon,” Pakpassion.net quoted Malik as saying. He said Pakistan’s chances in T20 World Cup were very good.
“To win big events, every team needs strong bowling attack and I think Pakistan have very good pacers as well as spinners. We also have good batting line-up to complement strong bowling attack.” “I think we will be right up there as a team that have very good chance of winning the event if it goes ahead,” he said.