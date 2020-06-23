Cricketers to pay tribute to UK medical workers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: England and West Indies will pay tribute to Britain’s key workers during the forthcoming Test series, which has been named the #raisethebat Test series in recognition of the sacrifices made by doctors, teachers, careers and other vital professions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the build-up to the first Test, which begins on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl, England’s players will wear the names of selected key workers with cricketing backgrounds on their training shirts, while the #raisethebat initiative — which has already featured on 300 billboards across the country, and featured in a short film narrated by Stephen Fry — will be rolled out to a wider audience from June 29. The decision to dedicate the series to key workers comes after the ECB’s Test sponsorship deal, a two-year agreement with Specsavers, elapsed at the end of the Ashes last summer with no replacement lined up.
“We’ve waited a long time for this moment, and we wouldn’t be here without the West Indies — we are so grateful to them for making the tour happen,” said Joe Root, England’s captain.