Olympic Day to be celebrated today

ISLAMABAD: Olympic family is to celebrate the Olympic Day 2020 today (Tuesday) by engaging local communities through digital spaces.

Olympic Day has always been the most awaited event of the annual calendar of the Olympic family but due to the prevailing Covid-19 lockdown, POA and athletes from all across the country will participate in the world’s biggest online Olympic workout.

“We are delighted to share that our tennis star Aisamul Haq has been nominated to represent Pakistan through a live session at the official Instagram account of the Olympics along with 23 elite athletes and Olympians from around the globe on June 23, 2020,” said POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan.

POA Secretary General Mohammad Khalid Mehmood said: “It is a pride moment not only for the sporting community but also for the whole nation and we should celebrate it fully be showing digital presence in the live session being conducted by Aisamul Haq sharp at 11:00am by comments, likes and shares of the session.”

POA has already informed all the federations/departments and services to engage their athletes for this global workout and has also sent emails to educational institutions so that a diverse group from the country can join the live session showing solidarity with the spirit of Olympism.

On the Olympic Day, the festivity includes sports, cultural and artistic activities by masses.Moreover athletes, sports leaders and masses are also invited to become part of the Olympic Day festivities by sharing their messages of peace, friendship and Olympism.

Further, NOC Pakistan — in recognition of the power of Olympic values education programme — is to organise digital classes wherein world and national champion Muhammad Inam will share their valuable sporting knowledge with students and youngsters of different schools.