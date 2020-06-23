APTMA demands smooth FO supply

LAHORE: Textile industry on Monday urged the Federal Minister of Energy Omar Ayub Khan to take immediate measures to ensure resumption of supply of furnace oil (FO) suspended for the last several weeks.

“Smooth and uninterrupted supply of furnace oil to textile industry is of paramount importance as the industry is heavily dependent on it not only for captive power plants but also for running steam boilers,” said Adil Bashir chairman (Punjab) All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

Bahir complained that the entire cost of fuel was paid in advance to the oil marketing companies but they had halted the supplies for the last several weeks for no obvious reason. “The industry is only demanding dispatch of oil shipments by oil companies to the industry for which payments have already been made in advance,” he said.