Gold prices up Rs1,300

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,300 per tola on Monday to an all time highest rate in the country.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs102,000 per tola. It was the third time that gold rates in the local market have increased above Rs100,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs1,114 to Rs87,448. In the international market, gold rates rose by $12 per ounce to $1,748 per ounce. Local jewellers claimed that gold price in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000 per tola as compared to gold rates in the Dubai market.

Ahsan Mehanti, CEO, Arif Habib Commodities, said there were few reasons behind an increase in the prices of gold. “Firstly, the economy was weak due to Covid-19 and people wanted to find safe investment. Secondly, there was uncertainty in the region due to China and India tensions. Thirdly, rupee weakening was behind the surge in gold rates in the local market,” he added.