A farewell to jobs

LAHORE: There is no visible improvement in employment a month after the business activities were allowed and countrywide lockdown eased. The small and medium industries (SMEs) -the main providers of jobs are still struggling because of lack of funds and demand.

The larger industries are also operating partially. Textile sector that was the major provider of permanent and daily wage jobs has lost 50 percent of both domestic and export market. They are operating with truncated staff almost all of which are the permanent employees. The daily wagers have not been rehired by most of the mills and factories.

The auto sector is operating at less than half capacity. The job losses at the original equipment manufacturers not significant but at auto venders, where bulk of auto-related jobs exist are operating with minimum possible staff.

Many vendors have in fact shut down both in car and tractor segments. The motorcycle vendors are not being paid by many local brands and are rapidly closing. The leading motorcycle brand though is still operating at 80-90 percent capacity. All auto vendors fall under the small and medium enterprise segment.

The markets are open, but the consumers for goods and services are rare compared to edibles and essential items. The daily wage workers in these markets remain mostly idle as the loading and unloading of goods has slowed down appreciably. The masons, painters, carpenter, electricians rarely find work as households are reluctant to let them in their houses because of coronavirus threat. The repair and maintenance of residences was the major source of income for these daily wagers. The construction activities are also very subdued much below the pre-pandemic level that has also created an additional pool of workers that in past remained engaged in construction related activities throughout the year.

This is the reality after the lockdown was eased to enable the daily wagers and other workers to earn their bread and butter. The government said that it lacks resources to look after the jobless for an extended period, therefore it was opening economy gradually. What would be the government strategy when even after opening of economy most workers do not find a job? Would it let them starve to death? Economy would take much longer time to bounce back in Pakistan than in other COVID-19 impacted countries. It is because the economy in Pakistan was already under sharp decline in 18 months before the occurrence of coronavirus episode.

This government need to probe the reason that caused economic distress during its rule before the pandemic. The mantra of stabilisation did not work and the economy shrunk even before pandemic.

The economic planners would have to come out of their illusion that economy could be improved by curbing necessary imports or by bringing in hot money by keeping interest rates extremely or by terrorising the businessmen through National Accountability Bureau or maligning them through press conferences. It did not work in the past and will not work now.

The economic planners would have to change their strategy. They would have to take decisions on merit. The corrupt whether a politician within its rank, businessmen supporting the ruling party, or a bureaucrat should be made accountable first and tried transparently before going for opponents. This perhaps is the only way left to instill confidence all over. Today the businesses, politicians, and the general public see this regime as partisan. This perception would have to go.

Everyone makes mistakes, wrong decisions are also taken but those that stubbornly refuse to admit their mistakes or wrong decision land the nation into trouble, particularly when they are at the wheel. The resilience of this nation to survive has been proved many times. It would face the pandemic bravely but what it cannot face is the partiality of the rulers. The time is running out very fast. We have in two years reached the level that was hallmark of banana republics or the downtrodden African states.

We can to rise from the ashes only through transparent policies, impartial governance, rule of law for all and respecting the point of view of others. To differ is the beauty of democracy as the ongoing dialogue that is a result of this difference of opinion opens many new possibilities to resolve any problem. However, dismissing dissent and pursuing policies without dialogue keeps the nation fragmented and confused. And no confused nation can progress economically.