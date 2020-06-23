Pakistan’s CGT on stock investments highest in region

‘By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday urged the government to rationalise capital gains tax (CGT) on securities, which is one of the highest in the region and discourages investment in the capital markets.

PSX said the stock market has fallen four percent or 1,390 points since the budget announcement on 11 June, reflecting the negative sentiments towards the budgetary measures.

“Pakistan’s capital markets are fully documented. Hence it is important to have a tax structure that attracts funds from the informal and undocumented part of the economy towards the documented capital markets,” it said in a statement. “This will help create new taxpayers and increase Pakistan’s low savings rate, one of the critical structural imbalances in Pakistan’s economy.”

The budget for the next fiscal year remained a non-event for the stock market and the government was widely criticised for presenting a traditional budget without keeping the changing scenario following the C19 crisis under consideration.

PSX had proposed CGT at 10 percent for short-term investments and nil for long-term investments. “The proposals and recommendations made by PSX with regard to the CGT structure are aligned with and have the support of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Stockbrokers Association,” it said.

PSX said the CGT should be rationalised in line with international best practice. Only Rs.1.3 billion was collected as CGT last year.

“The proposed changes will bring in new taxpayers and increase tax revenue,” it said. “This will be a significant and welcome headline change which will attract new domestic and international investors to Pakistan’s capital markets, without any negative revenue impact.”

PSX said a review of CGT on listed securities has now become even more urgent and important in view of the changes made in the CGT structure on real estate. This creates a tax driven distortion between the capital markets and real estate, and discriminates against the capital markets, which are fully documented. This is against all logic, fairness and the stated policy of government and Federal Board of Revenue, which is to encourage documentation of the economy. This will also impact other associated industries, including mutual funds, pensions and insurance.

“PSX is confident that the rationalisation of CGT will be a net positive for Pakistan’s economy and tax revenue,” it said. “Investors, local and foreign, will be attracted to the stock market and a larger number of people will be included in the documented economy and tax net.

The capital markets of Pakistan are fully documented and if the CGT aspect is not addressed, there is a greater likelihood that people will continue to be attracted to the undocumented asset classes, thereby domestic savings will not be channeled into the economy and new taxpayers will not be added into the tax net through the capital markets.”