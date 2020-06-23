Rupee ends stable

KARACHI: The rupee ended marginally stronger against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday due to lack of payment pressure and healthy supplies, dealers said. Rupee closed at 166.58 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 166.63.

In the open market, the local unit gained 20 paisa to close at 167 versus the greenback. Dealers said the currency gained grounds amid soft dollar demand from importers and improvement in dollar inflows.

Sentiment was boosted by a media report saying Pakistan signed a $1.5 billion loan agreement with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to strengthen coronavirus response.

“News of multilateral money coming in was taken by investors as a positive sign,” a foreign exchange dealer said. “The rupee is likely to be strengthened in the short-term as the support from the international financial institutions could help boost forex reserves. However, debt repayments will pressurise the local unit in the long run unless more foreign inflows materialise.”

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $16.775 billion during the week ended June 12 from $16.705 billion a week ago. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $10.107 billion from $10.095 billion.