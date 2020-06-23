Urea rates likely to increase by Rs200/bag

KARACHI: In a recent development, gas companies Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have filed their petition for determination of gas prices for the year 2020-21, which could cause an increase in urea prices by Rs200 per bag, The News has learnt.

SNGPL has sought an increase in gas prices by around 100 percent (Rs622/mmBTU), while SSGC has sought an increase of 20 percent (Rs85/mmBTU) to meet their revenue requirements for the upcoming fiscal year.

Stakeholders said if Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) accepted the petition in its full, this would augment the burden on all industrial sectors and consumers of the country.

As the fertiliser sector would also face this gas price hike and the increase in gas cost would be passed on by the fertiliser industry, this would lead to a significant increase in the prices of essential fertilisers, especially urea.

Previously, in December 2019, OGRA had recommended an increase of 135 percent in fertiliser feed gas prices, along with 32 percent increase in fuel prices. It was further amended by the Ministry of Petroleum to increase fertilisers feed gas price by five percent and fuel gas price by 64 percent to Rs1,672/mmBTU.

Although the proposal was not implemented by the government at the time, urea prices would go up by approximately by Rs213/bag if the government goes forward to match the previously recommended gas price hike.

Stakeholders said this possible price hike would likely compound the burden on the farming community amid the Covid-19 slowdown and severe locust infestation that has destroyed thousands of acres of cultivated areas.