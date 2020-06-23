Security guard killed near Super Highway

A guard of a private security company was shot dead near Super Highway on Monday. According to the Sacchal police, the incident took place in Quetta Town near Super Highway.

After the incident of shooting, the police and rescuers attended the crime scene and took the victim to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police said the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Aqil Hussain, son of Mukhtar Hussain.

The police said Aqil was deployed as a security guard at an estate agency in Quetta Town where he was shot once in his abdomen but it was yet to be ascertained that who shot at him for what reason. The police said investigations were underway.

Bodies found

A man was found dead in the Sindhi Muslim Society near Sharea Faisal. According to the Ferozabad police, the body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

The police suspected that the deceased was a beggar who possibly died of natural causes. While the victim’s name was not shared by the police, the body was said to have been handed over to his family for burial. The police said the deceased hailed from Mirpurkhas.

Separately, another man was found dead within the remits of the Sharea Faisal police station. The body was moved to the JPMC for an autopsy. The police said the deceased was identified as 54-year-old Mirza Mutahir, son of Babar.

The police said the deceased was resident of the Drigh Road area, while the cause of his death was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, a man, apparently a drug addict, was found dead in al-Asif Square area, said the Sohrab Goth police. The deceased was yet to be identified, the police said, adding that he was apparently a drug addict who possibly died due to an overdose of drugs.