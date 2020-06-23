Three injured in mugging attempts

Three people were wounded during separate incidents on mugging bids on Monday.

According to the Awami Colony police, 40-year-old Khalid, son of Sher Alam was wounded in a firing incident near Indus Chowrangi in Korangi. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraudate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The Police said two men riding a motorcycle shot and injured the man for putting up resistance to a mugging bid.

Separately, 20-year-old Junaid, son of Akram, was wounded near the Old Golimar area. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The Pak Colony police said the incident took place over offering resistance to a mugging bid.

Moreover, a man, who is yet to be identified, was shot and injured near Khajji ground within the limits of the Rizvia police station. The police said the incident took place over offering resistance to a mugging bid.